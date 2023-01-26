26 jan 2023 om 08:29Update: 13 uur geleden

In East Asian countries such as China, Japan and South Korea, there is a deadly cold snap. Climate experts speak of “the new normal” in these countries.

In northern China, the temperature even dropped to -53 degrees. Temperatures of -25 degrees were measured near the border between North Korea and South Korea on Tuesday.

Six people have already died in Japan due to extremely low temperatures. Meteorologists say parts of the country are experiencing their lowest temperatures in a decade.

They warn that the cold spell will continue at least until Thursday, with heavy snowstorms and wind. As a result, public transport has been suspended in parts of Japan. Hundreds of domestic flights have also been canceled, reports CNN.

Record amount of melted ice caps causing extreme cold

Climate experts are calling the deadly cold “the new normal” in East Asian countries.

“A record amount of Arctic ice caps have melted since last year due to global warming,” said South Korean climatologist Yeh Sang-wook. CNN. When the sea ice melts, more steam is released into the air. This leads to more snow in the north.”

If climate change worsens, the region will experience more severe cold temperatures in the future, the scientist warns.

Over 150 dead in extreme cold in Afghanistan

This is also the case in Afghanistan extreme winter conditions. 157 have already been killed by the cold.

The UN humanitarian agency announced via Twitter on Sunday that it would provide, among other things, blankets, heating and shelter to some 565,700 people in Afghanistan. “But due to one of the coldest winters in years, a lot more is needed.”