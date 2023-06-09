Extreme Air Pollution in New York: ‘So Scary You Can’t Go Anywhere, It’s Everywhere’ | Abroad

With videoNever-before-seen footage of New York City where the famous skyline is barely visible for days through a haze of smoke. Hundreds of wildfires in Canada are causing heavy air pollution, which means millions of residents can barely leave the house. The consequences can even be felt in Norway. Will this happen more often?



Sanne Schelfaut



June 9. 2023



First the good news: air quality in part of the affected area along the eastern seaboard of the United States has improved. New York was the most polluted city in the world for two days, but it will soon fall in that ranking now that the air quality has been rated as “moderate” instead of “hazardous”. US meteorologists expect the situation in the northeast of the country to improve further this weekend, and the pollution should be almost over by Tuesday.

,,Fortunately, because these last few days have been terrible,” said Jacob Boersema from New York on Friday. The Dutchman lives with his wife and two children in the heart of the metropolis (Manhattan) and experienced the past week as surreal. “The city has changed color, so to speak. At first it was sepia and at worst dark orange. It’s as if there was a filter on New York. Now it’s a little better, but we still try to go out as little as possible. How does the city smell? At the barbecue. A strong smell that permeates everything.”

Air pollution in New York from forest fires in Canada. ©AFP



Area the size of the Netherlands

The problems are caused by the massive wildfires that neighboring Canada has been grappling with for the past month. Around 4.1 million hectares fell to ashes, an area the size of the Netherlands. In the hard-hit province of Quebec, in the east of the country, the wind has now diminished. It should rain Monday evening.

Wildfires are more common in Canada and typically rage between May and October. Alone: ​​the place is striking this time. Wildfires typically break out in the drier, warmer west of the country. Also, the fires are normally not that early and intense.

“It is difficult to predict whether these types of large fires will rage more often in this part of Canada. What we are seeing is that due to global warming, moisture is evaporating faster and the risk of drought and forest fires is increasing. The contrast between wet and dry areas is increasing,’ says climatologist Peter Siegmund of KNMI.

The situation we are currently experiencing clearly shows that climate change is not only affecting melting glaciers and polar bears Francesca Dominici, climate scientist at Harvard University

More extreme rainfall and droughts due to climate change now appear to be affecting eastern Canada as well. Earlier this year, unusually heavy wildfires in the western province of Alberta forced some 30,000 people from their homes.

The current fires can even be felt across the ocean: in Norway. Plumes of smoke have been blowing from Canada over Greenland and Iceland towards Norway in recent days, Norwegian researchers told CNN. Norwegians can smell and perceive it as a light mist. “But the smoke has traveled so many miles that it’s now very diluted.”

Mouth plugs on

In addition to CO2, fires also release many substances harmful to human health into the air, such as soot particles and hydrocarbons. Many Americans and Canadians wear face masks to protect themselves, but according to Harvard University climate expert Francesca Dominici, that’s not enough to prevent hospitalizations. “This level of air pollution in New York is not normal, we have never seen this here before. This is very dangerous for people with respiratory problems. The situation we are experiencing clearly shows that the change Climate change is not just affecting melting glaciers and polar bears. We are facing the fact that we can no longer breathe clean air,” Dominci said in the British newspaper The Guardian.

She hopes the impact of air pollution will lead to further action against climate change. New Yorker Boersema is also hoping for the latter. ,,My 5 year old son asked me what was going on, why he couldn’t play outside. I explained to him that we all need to treat the land better, otherwise we will have to deal with this much more often. The thought that you can’t go anywhere, pollution is everywhere, I personally find the scariest. And then we are lucky not to have to go out often. Most New Yorkers don’t have that luxury, they have to go out to work or live in a small apartment with no air conditioning.

Last month, there were violent forest fires in western Canada (Alberta). © AP



Check out our most viewed news videos in the playlist below: