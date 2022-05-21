Extraordinarily early heat wave in Spain: “Summer eats spring” | Abroad

Seville and Cordoba recorded 39 degrees. On the holiday island of Mallorca, 35 degrees were reached. In large parts of southern and central Spain, temperatures do not drop below 20 degrees at night. It has been warmer so far in Jaen with nights of at least 26 degrees.

“Summer Eats Spring” newspaper title El Pais on heat waves that begin earlier each year. The only logical explanation for this phenomenon is climate change, according to the newspaper, which quotes the spokesman for the Spanish meteorological service.