Extra time for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev en route to the quarter-finals in Melbourne | sport

Tsitsipas became the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final at Roland Garros last year. He lost to Novak Djokovic in Paris after a 2-0 lead in sets.

Daniil Medvedev also had his hands full. The Russian world number 2 had to work hard against the tough American Maxime Cressy: 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5. In the absence of Novak Djokovic, Medvedev is the favorite for overall victory in Melbourne. The 25-year-old Russian was in the final last year but then lost to Djokovic. He beat the Serb late in the season in the US Open final.