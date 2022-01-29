Extra time for Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev en route to the quarter-finals in Melbourne | sport
australian openStefanos Tsitsipas has reached the quarter-finals of the Australian Open. The Greek, seeded fourth, settled in five sets with the American Taylor Fritz (4-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 6-4).
Tsitsipas, 23, had a very difficult time with the 20th seeded USA. He won Fritz’s serve in the fifth set at 4-4 and then made no more major errors on his own serve. The match lasted 3 hours and 23 minutes.
Tsitsipas had reached the fourth round for the third time in five Melbourne appearances. He reached the semi-finals in 2019 and 2021. In the quarter-finals, the Greek will meet Jannik Sinner, the Italian who did not reward Australian Alex De Minaur in the fourth round: 7-6 (3) 6- 3 6-4.
Tsitsipas became the first Greek to reach a Grand Slam final at Roland Garros last year. He lost to Novak Djokovic in Paris after a 2-0 lead in sets.
Daniil Medvedev also had his hands full. The Russian world number 2 had to work hard against the tough American Maxime Cressy: 6-2 7-6 (4) 6-7 (4) 7-5. In the absence of Novak Djokovic, Medvedev is the favorite for overall victory in Melbourne. The 25-year-old Russian was in the final last year but then lost to Djokovic. He beat the Serb late in the season in the US Open final.
Medvedev, who in the third round Botic van de Zandschulp had eliminated, appeared to win the match against 24-year-old Cressy in three sets. However, in the third set tiebreaker, the Russian gave up a lead.
Cressy, the world number 70, won the set and also asked Medvedev to work hard for the points in the fourth set. The Russian dominated on his own serve and did not give up a single stop ball. After 3.5 hours of tennis, Medvedev was able to celebrate the victory.
The title favorite will face 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarter-finals. The ninth-seeded Canadian defeated Croatian Marin Cilic in four sets: 2-6 7-6 (7) 6-2 7-6 (4).
