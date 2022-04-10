In alphabetical order by country, all Dutch are covered in the extra-thick edition, which can also be found quickly and easily online via this link can be ordered. The number will be on the doormat within two to three business days. Starting with Andorra and Armenia and continuing to Sweden and Switzerland. We set clear boundaries: a Dutchman is someone who has Dutch nationality and abroad everything is covered by Epen, Eijsden, Catzand and Luyksgestel. And just east of ‘s-Heerenberg, Barger-Compascum and Ven-Zelderheide.

In some countries, there is only one compatriot whom we have managed to find for an interview. Think of Omid Popalzay in Bangladesh, Deabeas Owusu Sekyere in Estonia or Karim Loukili in Latvia. Or Darren Sidoel in India, Christopher van Huizen in Singapore, Dilivio Hoffman in Kosovo, Justin Baas in the Philippines and Wouter Marinus in Luxembourg.

Of course, there is no shortage of big names either. Orange international Virgil van Dijk is still a big name at Liverpool. We spoke to Leeds United star Crysencio Summerville and Swansea City goalscorer Joel Piroe in the Championship. But also Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, captain of FC Augsburg for almost two years, Feyenoord mercenary Mark Diemers who now plays for Hannover 96 in 2. Bundesliga and Thijmen Goppel, the former winger of ADO Den Haag, of MVV Maastricht and Roda JC Kerkrade and now active for SV Wehen Wiesbaden in the 3. Liga. From France, mega talent Xavi Simons of Paris Saint-Germain and Branco van den Boomen, leader of Ligue 2 with Toulouse FC, have their say. From Italy we’re talking Denso Kasius, FC Bologna’s winter addition to Serie A.

But also the special story of the Dutch seed company Pieter-Taco Bierema from New Zealand. We have also read great articles from adventurers from Eastern Europe, islands like Malta, Cyprus, the Philippines, Australia and Iceland. In other words, great stories from four continents.

Hector Hevel, Andorra

Darryl Lachman, Australia

Bart Nieuwkoop, Belgium

Menno Koch, Bulgaria

Gianni dos Santos, Canada

Navarone Foor, Cyprus

Clint Leemans and Justin Lonwijk, Denmark

Rick Chain, Finland

Jeroen Lumu, Rashid Browne and Bryan Richardson, Greece

Wout Droste, Iceland

Anco Jansen, Indonesia

Michael Wood, Japan

Justin de Haas, Croatia

Julius Bliek and Danny Holla, Malta

Ilias Haddad, Morocco

Shayne Pattynama and Rodney Antwi, Norway

Ferdy Druijf, Austria

Excavator van Amersfoort, Poland

Kenji Gorre, Portugal

Desley Ubbink, Romania

Ola John, Saudi Arabia

Luis Pedro, Slovenia

Nick Marsman, United States

Des Kunst, Sweden

Wouter Burger and Léon Bergsma, Switzerland

