Extra space to be buried in nature. New permit needed for Terwisscha expansion

The Appelscha Cemetery Foundation wants to create a natural cemetery on the eastern side of the current Terwisscha Cemetery.

With the expansion, the foundation is responding to the national trend that people have indicated they want to be buried in the wild. Over time, a tomb merges with its surroundings. Terwisscha Cemetery is on the edge of the Drents-Friese Wold National Park. No tree needs to be felled to create and use the natural graveyard. In addition, the groundwater level will not be lowered or changed. There will be a bit of pruning and maybe a little raised corner. And there will be a shell path.

The college accepts. The current aspect of forest/natural space will be retained in any case, according to the Commission. In 2018, the cemetery on the west side was already extended with a natural cemetery.

The city council will be invited on February 15 to issue a draft notice of no objection. The extension does not fit with the current zoning plan. This problem is solved by an extensive environmental permit procedure. In this case, it is possible to deviate from the zoning plan, provided that it is provided with a good spatial justification. If no opinion is received after a positive decision by the board, the draft statement is final. The proposed expansion will take place near a groundwater protection and water extraction area. Vitens granted permission as administrator.