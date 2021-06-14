Extendable piping in staircase cabinet – Installatie.nl

An intelligent solution for a small technical space in the staircase cupboard. An expandable piping panel with appendages for the heat pump. The piping panel used by GeBa Installaties is completely prefabricated.

Of installer from Nijkerkerveen took on a challenge when building 26 new houses in Barneveld. The technical space under the staircase cupboard was small to make accessible a good installation for maintenance, where the installation of the tower and the buffer also have a place. . The total width of the storage space is 93 cm, of which the heat pump occupies 60. The smart piping plate now fits into the remaining 33 cm.

Flexible

At the bottom of the board which can be moved sideways, valves have been made. The connections are made flexible at the top. This allows the maintenance engineer to slide the entire plank to the side, while maintaining pressure on the installation. This saves time in maintenance. See the video at the bottom of this article. (the text continues under the photos)

Pre-assembly

The design and production of the sign were carried out by the wholesaler Rensa. the Department of Technology took care of the design, the prefabricated department wholesaler ensured that the signs were delivered to the site fully pre-assembled. It was also a pleasant side effect for GeBa, as the time pressure was high and there was a lack of good people. After an initial test setup, expandable pipe panels were produced for 26 homes. In addition to the piping, the sludge separators and expansion vessels are also pre-assembled on the plates. During the assembly phase, the installer saved one day of assembly per dwelling.

The prefab takes off

Especially in new construction, the prefab is booming. This reduces the number of assembly hours on site, so houses can be built faster, cheaper and more industrially. For installers, the prefab is also a response to the great shortage of qualified technicians.