Expensive tunnel to make way for the new Haarlem-Zuid bus station

In order to build a new bus station in Haarlem-Zuid, the municipality of Haarlem plans to partially pass through a tunnel on Schipholweg. On top of that there will be room for bus stops, and perhaps in the future for a tram track and more greenery. Around 1,600 housing units are built around this bus station.

Haarlem has long had the ambition to create a “mobility hub” at the southern entrance to the city. HOV buses already run there, but the stops are spread over the four-lane Schipholweg and Europaweg roads. The space needs to be divided more efficiently, as it is also one of the few places in Haarlem where additional housing can be built.

After much research, there are two options left to make room for a good bus station right in front of the Buitenrustbrug above the Spaarne: on the ground floor on the north side of the Schipholweg or at the top of a 250-meter tunnel. long. There is a preference for the tunnel variant within the city council. That’s 50 million more than the other option.

Weggummen barrier

A major advantage for the D66 and the PvdA is that the Schipholweg, which is now seen as a major barrier between Haarlem-Oost and Schalkwijk, will be “erased a bit”. “It really adds space for pedestrians, cyclists, public transport and greenery,” explains D66 city councilor Joris Krouwels. “It’s a little more expensive, but the city deserves this investment.”

Alderman Roduner will now negotiate grants with the province and the state. But at the same time, the ground-level option is also being explored. Many opposition parties want this cheaper solution. “We can do a lot of other things in Haarlem with these millions,” said Johan Slik of Christenunie.