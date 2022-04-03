Expensive film completely flopped turns out to be a streaming success









A $150 million blockbuster that flopped at the box office is currently doing well on iTunes. It’s about the movie The great walldirected by Zhang Yimouwhich sought to bring together the best of the Chinese and American film industries.

For The great wall did he know, among other things, the American stars Matt Damon and Willem Dafoe to attach. But it wasn’t enough to The great wall to succeed.

The great wall flopped

The film The great wall only grossed $334 million at the worldwide box office, including $50 million in the United States. In the end, the counter ended in the red, at a cost of $75 million.

That while the premise can still be quite fun. Yimou made an epic film about a mercenary trapped in the Great Wall of China, only to find out that it was built to keep an army of beasts, monsters and demons out of the land and protect the people.

The beautiful visuals now seem to have finally found an audience, because according to FlixPatrol The great wall to be in the top 10 of the most-watched movies list on iTunes in several countries.