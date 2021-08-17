Expected from Apple: iPhone 13, AirPods 3 and new Apple Watch

Faster screens, latest Mini?

The next iPhones would have faster screens than before on iPhones. Newer models would have a 120Hz screen, where iPhones did 60Hz. This ensures smoother scrolling and smoother gameplay.

In addition, the speed would be adaptive, adapting to what is happening in the image. For example, you scroll at 120 Hz, but you read at 1 Hz: pleasant and quiet for your eyes. This technique would also allow the screen to be left on all the time, even when the phone is locked. The screen would then show the clock and incoming messages. This faster screen may be limited to the more expensive Pro models of the iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13’s display notch may be smaller for the first time. The screen’s top edge snack, the so-called “notch,” first appeared in 2017 with the iPhone X. The plane contains the selfie camera and face scanner, things that can now be scaled down and therefore take up less screen space.

Additionally, the iPhone 13 Mini would be the last little iPhone yet. The sales of the iPhone 12 Mini would be like this having been disappointing, which Apple would not want to follow up on in the long term. The iPhone 13 Mini was already in full development at that time, and would therefore still appear.