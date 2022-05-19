Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines unveil the next phase of their strategic partnership, following Malaysia Airlines’ announcement of the launch of non-stop service from Kuala Lumpur to Doha from May 25. Both partners will significantly expand their codeshare partnership.

The codeshare expansion, which adds 34 destinations to the existing 62 codeshare destinations, is another milestone in the longstanding collaboration between the two countries’ flag carriers and oneworld partners. The agreement will provide benefits to travelers worldwide who will have access to a much larger combined network and enjoy a seamless travel experience with both airlines through a single ticket, including check-in, boarding and baggage screening, frequent flyer benefits and best-in-class lounge access during the entire trip.

Beginning May 25, 2022, passengers traveling on Malaysia Airlines’ new service from Kuala Lumpur to Doha will have access to 62 codeshare destinations within Qatar Airways’ extensive network to the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America. Similarly, Qatar Airways passengers traveling from Doha to Kuala Lumpur will enjoy seamless transfers to 34 Malaysia Airlines destinations, including their entire domestic network and key destinations in Asia such as Singapore, Seoul, Hong Kong and Ho Chi Minh City, subject to change of government. approval.

By connecting the two route networks, the partners aim to make Kuala Lumpur an aviation hub in the Southeast Asia region, linking Malaysia, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand to the Middle East, Europe, North and South America and Africa. Additionally, Qatar Airways and Malaysia Airlines will leverage synergies in multiple areas and develop innovative products for their international travellers.

Akbar Al Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, said: “We share a close and deep relationship with Malaysia Airlines and welcome their new non-stop service between Kuala Lumpur and our base in Doha, Hamad International Airport. With this strategic partnership, we aim to offer our passengers around the world more choice and connectivity. We see renewed optimism in air traffic and anticipate a strong recovery in global demand. Through our dynamic partnership with Malaysia Airlines, we are committed to providing our customers with unparalleled service and a superior travel experience.

The enhanced partnership also includes mutual loyalty benefits allowing Qatar Airways Privilege Club members to earn and redeem Avios when flying on Malaysia Airlines, with similar benefits for Malaysia Airlines Enrich members when flying on Qatar Airways. Privilege Club and Enrich members will also enjoy a wide range of other unique benefits depending on their status level, such as free lounge access, additional baggage allowance, priority check-in, priority boarding and priority baggage delivery on both airlines.

The strategic partnership between Malaysia Airlines and Qatar Airways grew steadily from 2001 and expanded significantly in February 2022 with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to leverage the strengths of their respective networks and provide passengers access to new destinations beyond their own network, and ultimately play a leading role in travel in the Asia-Pacific region.