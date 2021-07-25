Expansion of distribution center gives Jumbo more room for growing fruits and vegetables

Jumbo considerably enlarges the central mechanized distribution center (CDC) of Nieuwegein, opened in 2020. In addition to an extension of the processing capacity of non-perishable products with more than 6,000 m2 of mechanization, including 11 robotic lines, a new mechanized CDC for the Fresh category, with an area of ​​approximately 40,000 m2, will also be built on the site.

The start of construction activities for this new building was inaugurated on Wednesday afternoon July 21 with a small ceremony at the De Liesbosch business park. Karel de Jong, Supply Chain Director, symbolically hit the first “yellow” battery, in the presence of the van Eerd family and the Jumbo board of directors.

Karel de Jong (Supply Chain Director), Dylan Boudens (ASK Project Manager Romein Bouw), Monique Groenewoud – van Eerd (Culture and DNA Manager), Colette Cloosterman – van Eerd (CCO), Frits van Eerd (CEO ), Tom Kropf (ASK Sales Director Romein Bouw), Ton van Veen (CFO), Ms Kitty van Eerd and Cees van Vliet (COO). Not in the photo but present at the ceremony: Karel van Eerd.

Jumbo’s rapid growth requires a timely increase in logistics capacity. Extension possibilities had already been taken into account during the acquisition in 2018 of the land of more than 200,000 m2 on the De Liesbosch business park in Nieuwegein. Space is also planned in the existing building, the CDC for non-perishable products, to expand the mechanical processing capacity. Jumbo expects to be able to start using the extension of the existing CDC for the shelf-life category from June 2022. The new mechanized CDC for fresh produce is expected to be ready in early 2024.

Evolve efficiently

Karel de Jong, Supply Chain Director at Jumbo, explains: “The expansion of CDC Nieuwegein is coming sooner than expected. The continued expansion of our store base, the growth of online sales and the expansion of our product line requires faster action. This is why it is very pleasant that we have already taken into account the future expansion of mechanization. The site has also been set up so that it can evolve efficiently with the new CDC construction for fresh products. Our experience with advanced mechanization, as we have gained in recent years, is useful for this. The central location of Nieuwegein is also ideal for transporting fresh products with a slightly longer shelf life to all of our stores. This frees up space for our Regional Distribution Centers (CDRs) to focus more on “ultra fresh” products, such as fruits and vegetables. This is an urgent need, because due to our growth, the demand for products in this category is also increasing sharply. “

Illustration of the new CDC Vers in Nieuwegein, with an area of ​​around 40,000 m2. In the background the current sustainable CDC and on the right the existing parking lot.

Most sustainable business premises

Mayor Frans Backhuijs van Nieuwegein welcomes the logistics expansion of Jumbo in his municipality: “The Jumbo CDC is not just a visual eye-catcher in De Liesbosch. The building is also a fine example of sustainable development. We are very proud to have this building, which with the highest possible BREEAM design certificate (Exceptional), is the most sustainably designed building in the world, within our municipal boundaries. The expansion plans follow this sustainable line and also provide additional jobs in the region. These are quality jobs that correspond to the mechanized nature of Jumbo’s distribution activities. This is a favorable development for Nieuwegein, which we naturally welcome very warmly.

Tenable CDC extension

CDC’s current high-bay warehouse (inbound process) will be expanded with 1,700 m2 of mechanization in two high-bay aisles. The order preparation area will be extended by 4,500 m2, including 11 robotic lines. An order picking machine (OPM) was again chosen for the expansion, which ensures that almost any product can be placed on the rolling container in a mechanized manner. The order in which the roll container is stacked corresponds to the way the products are placed on the shelves of stores. This makes it easier to process the products and makes them available to the customer more quickly.

Additional capacity

The extension of the mechanization of CDC Houdbaar will increase the total building size from over 6,000 m2 to over 50,000 m2. The number of items in the longer shelf life category could increase to around 16,000 in the coming years. With the additional capacity, the number of packages of non-perishable products will drop from 2 million to 2.6 million per week. Upon opening in 2024, CDC Fresh will focus on mechanized national distribution of fresh produce with a shelf life of 8 days or more. This category includes products such as dairy products, cheese, cold cuts, tapas, salads and cold drinks.

Collaborating partners

For the extension of CDC Nieuwegein, Jumbo collaborates with ASK Romein Bouw, also a subcontractor of the online order fulfillment center Jumbo in Bleiswijk, which was put into operation at the beginning of this year, and the automation company Witron , also supplier of CDC’s original mechanization system for sustainable storage. Maintenance of the mechanized system is provided by Witron Onsite Services (Wioss).