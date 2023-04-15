Exhibition of the opening month #Selfie van Nieuwe Ruimte Velp

VELP – Also in April, Nieuwe Ruimte has an ‘Artist of the month’. This time it’s Welmoed Glasz.

Glasz invited Maureen Baier and Carla Louwes for this, although the ladies knew each other before the exhibition, a close-knit group was created during the making and construction of this one.

The vernissage took place on Sunday April 2 in the spacious salon above the exhibition space. A small fashion show was organized for this in which the ladies showed their own creations. Cloth clothes with their work and pictures on them. After that, there were colorful selfie cakes with, of course, a photo of the artists themselves.

The text continues below the photo

Welmoed Glasz chose the Selfie theme to portray old age, to show the kind of story skin can tell, but also to overcome his own fear of “wrinkles”. Several works, printed on flags, adorned the space and even the path leading to it.

For Carla Louwes, her job is her selfie. Captivating felt works take the viewer into another world. She calls the (often time-consuming) production of these works “slow art”.

Maureen Baier uses many materials and techniques to give life to her works, works in which the human is at the center. For her, a selfie means a “look at yourself”. Because it is above all the inner person who fascinates her and who comes back in her works.

The text continues below the photo

The ‘#Selfie’ exhibition remains to be visited on Sundays April 16, 23 and 30, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. One or more female artists will be present during these days and will be happy to introduce visitors to their work. The works are for sale and admission is free. The address is Oranjestraat 36a in Velp.

The news van rheden.nieuws.nl easy to follow? Follow and like our Facebook page, follow us on Twitter Or LinkedIn and Instagram or receive our free daily or weekly newsletter. Advertise at rheden.nieuws.nl then call: Dolf Verschuren for prices and options 06 – 4025 3846.