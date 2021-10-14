Exciting debate on the cemeteries of Westerkwartier

CDA opposes the choice made by the municipality of Midwolde. According to city councilor Jan Willem Slotema, there is enough space for an expansion next to the cemetery. There is a meadow with room for two hundred and fifty to three hundred graves. The land is the property of the church and it wants to contribute to the realization of a partial extension of the municipal cemetery there. “I would like to see the alderman investigate this possibility and discuss it with the village association,” Slotema says.