Exchange student Corrado from Italy is looking for a warm host family in or around Bloemendaal | Heemsteedse Current

FLEURENDALE At the end of August, dozens of exchange students from all over the world make their dream come true by immersing themselves in Dutch culture and customs for a while. Also Corrado from Italy who will spend his Dutch dream for a semester in or around Bloemendaal. For him, the exchange organization Travel Active is looking for an enthusiastic host family who can offer him a warm home until January 2023.

EXCHANGE IN THE NETHERLANDS Corrado participates in Travel Active’s High School Holland exchange program. Travel Active’s High School Holland program offers international students the opportunity to truly become part of Dutch culture by offering them a home with a Dutch family and enabling them to attend secondary school here. A cultural exchange is not only an adventure for foreign students. The host family also learns about the culture and knowledge that a foreign student brings! You don’t have to travel far to learn about other cultures, traditions and languages, because you too can bring the world into your home with a foreign student.

WHO IS CORRADO? Corrado is a sociable and witty 16-year-old Italian student. He enjoys being surrounded by friends, but also skiing and hiking in the mountains with his family. Corrado enjoys going to the gym several times a week and also enjoys watching a movie, listening to music, playing a game, or chatting once in a while. Plus, Corrado can’t wait to start his Dutch adventure; “I can’t wait to make Dutch friends and to be able to speak Dutch myself!” Get to know Corrado better! Check out his profile on the Travel Active website.

EXPERIENCES Corrado follows a group of adventurers who have already broadened their horizons in the Netherlands. Like Clara from Brazil and Willa from the United States. They have now completed their year at Holland High School and have had a great time here. “I really appreciate my exchange in the Netherlands and it is partly thanks to my host family. We do a lot of fun things together and I feel like part of their family,” Clara says. American Willa says staying with a host family is a special and unique experience. “I experience real Dutch life up close. From the kitchen to cozy Friday nights on the couch. At the same time, my host family also learns a lot about my culture and customs. So it’s a real exchange.

Who offers Corrado a comfortable home in the Netherlands?

Young or a little older, single or family with children? Anyone with good intentions can be a host family in the eyes of Travel Active.

During the exchange, the host family and the student are supervised by a so-called local coordinator. This supervisor is the mainstay of schoolchildren and host families. The local coordinator also helps to get acquainted with Dutch culture, for example by organizing local trips. Travel Active organizes events for students and host families, so that they can get to know each other and exchange experiences. The reception of a foreign student is done on a voluntary basis. The host family provides board and lodging. Other costs are the responsibility of the student or Travel Active.

Are you curious about Corrado, other foreign students and/or the High School Holland program? For more information please contact the High School Holland team via [email protected], call 085 222 4810 or visit website†