Exactly two years after a heavy explosion in Beirut, part of the grain silo collapses

today, 17:10

In Lebanon on the day of the second memorial of the victims of the devastating explosion at the port of Beirut, some of the port’s silos collapsed.

Due to the summer temperatures, the rotten grain in the silos had caught fire more than two weeks ago and could no longer be extinguished. Part of the building collapsed on Sunday. Now the northern part of the building has also collapsed.

A large part of the silo fell in the port of Beirut:

This northern part, made up of four silos 48 meters high, has been slowly tilting for days. The collapse released a huge cloud of dust. This happened just before hundreds of guests came to the area to commemorate the victims of the explosion.

The August 2020 disaster killed 218 people and injured thousands. The havoc was enormous and many houses around the port were destroyed. It later emerged that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored in the port area of ​​Beirut, which had exploded after a fire in a hangar.

Following the disaster, the government fell and the country has been politically unstable ever since. Moreover, Lebanon has entered one of the worst economic crises of all time. The inhabitants of Beirut should therefore not rely on government aid for reconstruction.

It has been two years since Beirut was rocked by an explosion on an unprecedented scale. A look back: