everything we know about the show so far

After a year-long hiatus, the Golden Globes will return next year. The film world then gathers in a hall and eagerly awaits the winners. Bazaar tells you everything we already know about the 2023 Golden Globes.

Golden Globes 2023: you want to know

Where and when to watch

By tradition, the Golden Globes take place the second week of the new year: Tuesday, January 11. The event will be celebrated as usual in California, USA, and will begin in the evening US time. If you want to follow the award ceremony in the Netherlands, you will have to spend a night there. In Dutch time, the show takes place from Tuesday to Wednesday evening at 02:00. Is a good night’s sleep too important to you? Then Bazaar will be ready the next morning to let you know about all the winners and looks.

This is what the evening looks like

From the proclamation of the winners to the telling of funny or moving anecdotes: of course, everything must be talked about. In previous editions this was done by Tina Fey & Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais, for example. We don’t yet know who will present the Golden Globes in 2023. We also don’t yet know who will be hosting between awards shows.

Return after review

The fact that the Globes didn’t happen in 2022 has everything to do with tons of criticism. There is a jury behind every award ceremony. Behind the Golden Globes is a select group of journalists called the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Certainly not a diverse group of journalists, because the research conducted by the Los Angeles Times. Not only did the jury not include a single black member, but the jurors also appear to be quite biased. In 2019, 30 of them were invited to all of Emily in Paris, on which the show won one of the awards two years later. While we’re big fans of Lily Collins as Emily and all the adventures she has in the French capital, the show can’t match the quality of many other winners. Not only journalists thought so LA Timesbut also the creators of Emily in Paris yourself. So that profit seemed like a stab card.

But the biggest criticism was the lack of diversity on the jury. The organization quickly made empty promises: no time 13% of the organization would be black. While 13% still seems like a low figure to us, the Globes quickly had to go back on this promise. Racist emails were sent within the company, which the Black Lives Mattermovement as a movement of hatred. A lot of work to do for this organization, therefore. The NBC television channel then decided to cancel the awards ceremony in 2022 not broadcast. They stressed that the HFPA needed to work through its issues before putting the show back on television.

The 2023 Golden Globe Award nominees

It is not yet known which films, directors and actors currently have a chance of winning the coveted statuette. Nominees are expected to be announced in the second or third week of December. As you expect from us, we will be the first to bring this news to Harper’s Bazaar. Keep an eye on this article for that.