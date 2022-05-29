Evening4Day Hummelo

Sun, May 29, 12:22 PM







HUMMELO – After two years, a “normal” Evening can be organized again. In and around Hummelo you are allowed to walk. From Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June, this pleasant walk will again be organized by the activities committee of Stichting Dorpshuis Ruimte. Put these dates in your diary and agree: how far am I going to travel and of course: with whom am I going to do this. You can choose from 2.5, 5 and 10 kilometer hiking routes. Departure takes place every evening at Dorpshuis De Ruimte at 22 Dorpsstraat in Hummelo.

You can already register online via https://www.formdesk.com/kwbn/A4DOI2022_Hummelo. If it doesn’t work online, you can also register on Monday or Tuesday evening before departure. To avoid long queues during registration, the organization asks you to use the online registration form.

Departure is every evening from 6:30 p.m. at the Dorpshuis in Ruimte. Departure time differs on Friday evening. The Friday departure times are: 2.5 km: 7 p.m., 5 km: 6.45 p.m. and 10 km: 6.30 p.m. The runners will be festively overtaken on Friday evening by Music Association Hummelo and Keppel. There are five parties running, so as usual, one party can be skipped. But there are also real tough guys who walk five nights. Whoever completes the Evening4daagse will receive a shiny medal, a racing diploma and of course tens high fives and pat on the back!

