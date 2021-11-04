

doDisplay (‘div-gpt-ad-WielerNL_in-content_top_article’);

The organization of the Belgian Waffle Ride, held on October 31 in Kansas, reported it on its social media accounts. The race is 178 kilometers long and has no less than 2,438 heightmeters. In addition to Evenepoel, his teammate Mattia Cattaneo will also participate in the Belgian Waffle Ride in Kansas.

This is the fourth Belgian Waffle Ride of the year, as races were previously held in San Diego, North Carolina and Utah. Evenepoel will face renowned gravel pilots such as Ian Boswell, Peter Stetina and Ted King.

Earlier this year, Evenepoel already raced on gravel roads in the Giro d’Italia. He will not keep the best memory of it. Evenepoel was not in his best form, but also technically he left an uncertain impression in this race. In the end, he lost minutes on the journey.

Patrick Lefevere told Het Nieuwsblad that they will do everything possible to make Evenepoel more convenient on the bike. Participation in the Belgian Waffle Ride will be part of this process.



doDisplay (‘div-gpt-ad-WielerNL_in-content_bottom_article’);