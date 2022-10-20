Even clearer view of the formation of the iconic Pillars of Creation Nebula

Nasa

ONS News• today, 09:43

The James Webb Telescope has a new, much sharper image made from the iconic nebula formation Pillars of Creation, or the Pillars of Creation. The image is much more detailed than the last image taken by the Hubble Telescope in 2014.

The Pillars of Creation are known as one of the most evocative phenomena in space. The general public first became aware of the phenomenon in 1995, when Hubble A picture made of.

The enchanting image of huge columns where young stars are forming has gone around the world. In this first shot, the columns still looked massive, but nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, clouds of gas and dust make up the so-called Eagle Nebula in the constellation Serpens, about 6,500 light-years from Earth.

Even more stars

In 2014, the Hubble Telescope captured an even sharper image of the formation of the nebula. A photo of it can be seen above left. On the right is the last image taken by the James Webb Telescope using infrared light. Pillar outlines are now more visible and they are more transparent. There are also more observable stars.

NASA explains in this video what the natural phenomenon is based on the new image:

The bright red orbs around the edges of the pillars — easily visible at the top of the center and right columns — are young stars, according to NASA. They are huge spheres of gas and dust that have collapsed by their own gravity and slowly warmed up.

New to the image are the almost lava-like red-brown waves around the edges. NASA estimates that these “gas-still-forming star ejections” are only a few hundred thousand years old. It’s relatively young, compared to the rest of the dust columns that are millions of years old.

The new imagery will allow astronomers to update their models of new star formation. They can also count and identify the number of newly formed stars much more accurately.

James Webb

Launched late last year, the James Webb Telescope has been observing the cosmos with infrared sensors since this summer. The telescope cost nearly 10 billion euros and succeeds Hubble. Scientists hope to discover with him the first galaxies, in order to learn more about the Big Bang, at the origin of the universe.