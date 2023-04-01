EvdWL on the cancellation of E3, Super Mario Movie and The Last of Us on PC

This talk show is made possible in part by MSI. All opinions expressed in this video are our own. MSI has no say in the content and is seeing the video for the first time here on the site, just like you.

Tomorrow is April 1st. The day we’re going to be overloaded with silly jokes. Today, we stay serious. How successful will it be at least when the first Friday beer is open. Either way, Huey, Jelle and Koos are in good spirits and ready to bring you another dazzling edition of End of the Week Live. Unfortunately one with a light gray edge, because on Thursday evening it was announced that this year’s E3 had been cancelled. Something we were already afraid of last week, in which many parties gave up. So no Road Trip. But what then? The three gentlemen will talk about it at length. You can see and hear that and many more conversation topics in this episode of EvdWL.

E3 is cancelled, long live E3?

But it’s not just E3. The Super Mario Bros movie premiere is fast approaching. And we have free tickets to give away through our social networks. What do we expect from the film? And how do we see the rather muddled release of The Last of Us for PC, the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, and the new Dragon Age? More than enough conversation material for an hour and a half of game-related chatter.

MSI and BOL.com now make an affordable gaming laptop even more affordable

In this edition, MSI makes a very affordable gaming laptop even more affordable. THE The MSI GF63 slim gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 on board can now be had with a 500 euro discount on Bol.com. An ideal laptop for working and playing lighter games such as League of Legends and FIFA. If you want to check the action, you can here stock. find the link as always in chat and text with the video.