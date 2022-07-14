Evacuation of thousands of people in campsites in the south-west of France due to forest fires | Abroad

Are you on vacation abroad and dealing with forest fires or evacuations? We would love to hear your experiences and your story. We can be reached via our tip linevia +31613650952 or via [email protected]

They are supported by six firefighting aircraft. Firefighters from other parts of the country came to the rescue. Drought and high temperatures between 35 and 38 degrees make extinction difficult. The damage to the forest is enormous, according to local authorities, but no further damage has been reported. There are no injuries to report.

On Wednesday, around 6,000 campers were evacuated overnight due to the fire south of Arcachon, about fifty kilometers from Bordeaux. It is not known whether Dutch holidaymakers are among the evacuees. During the night of Wednesday to Thursday, a hundred people had to quickly leave the town of Cazaux, on the lake of the same name. The fire is raging there on the tourist beach called Dune du Pilat. The beach is also closed as a precaution, as are nearby provincial roads.

The wildfire near the dunes and the coast was caused by a broken down car that caught fire, according to local media. The evacuees from the campsites were accommodated in an exhibition center and in a supermarket car park in La Teste-de-Buch. They cannot go back until the firefighters have brought the fire under control.

The biggest fire is about 30 kilometers south of Bordeaux near Landiras. The cause is unknown. More than 500 inhabitants of several hamlets and a village near Landiras were evacuated.