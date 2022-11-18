At the EuroTier in Hannover, Germany, food in particular seems to be making the transition to electric drives or robotics. The demand for (more) capacity or simply for more practical work also continues to exist.

Strautmann presented its fully electric mixer. The ePrimius with 400 volt battery for 80 kWh of energy was developed in collaboration with Kahu EV LP from New Zealand. The feed cart with 13 cubic meters of mixing tank has a separate 80 kW motor on the mixing auger, a 35 kW motor on the drawbar, an 80 kW motor for the drive and another electric motor of 35 kW for other functions. The battery can be charged to 80% in 90 minutes.

© Frits Hides



This 2.5 m3 vertical auger mixing tank can be driven directly by a mini excavator. The two support wheels follow the steering movements of the excavator in a pendular way, so that it is not intended to lift the whole unit from the ground. When empty, this Koala weighs 1,320 kilos, and is fully equipped with two hydraulic doors, five auger blades, two counter blades, a straw ring and an optional weighing device.

© Frits Hides



After the electric mini excavator, the compact telehandler is also increasingly equipped with an electric drive. The JCB 525-60 E-Tech has a top speed of 15 kilometers per hour and a weight of 5,200 kilograms. For the hydraulics there is a 22 kW electric motor and the drive has a separate 17 kW motor.

© Frits Hides



This 25.5-90 E Worker from Merlo was also at Sima last week. The telehandler weighs 4,950 kilos and has a 690 amp battery for a capacity of 90 hp and an autonomy of eight hours. All functions are powered by three electric motors.

© Frits Hides



Electric variants were also available from Faresin and Weidemann.

© Frits Hides



Schäffer is the first manufacturer to manufacture a mini excavator with an electric telescopic boom. The 23eT has a 260 volt lithium battery with a 21 kW motor for drive and 9.7 kW for other hydraulic functions such as steering and bucket and boom travel. The telescopic mini excavator weighs 2,815 kilograms and lifts a maximum of 1,600 kilograms. The excavator can drive up to eight hours on one battery charge.

© Frits Hides



Quickly changing a bucket or other equipment is certainly possible at Kramer without getting off. Not only is the bucket or the tool itself coupled, but two hydraulic hoses for the third function also couple automatically. An expandable pin on each side of the mating frame connects a pipe.

© Frits Hides



The demand for simply more capacity also remains. Faresin built this 36 cubic meter self-propelled Leader PF3 Plus with three augers and three steering axles. At the rear is a 290 hp FPT engine, which gives the car an overall length of 11.8 meters and a weight of no less than 23 tons.

© Frits Hides



Naturally, manufacturers also continue to develop their food robots. With the DairyFeed F4500, GEA has developed a completely new system that moves completely autonomously from the storage hopper to the feed gate. This requires laser scanners, GPS and reference points on the course. The feeding robot can thus feed three hundred cows daily without guide rails or feed cables.