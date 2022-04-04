Eurosped withdraws Sinnige from Set-Up’65 | Sports regional
VROOMSHOOP – Ilse Sinnige will transfer from Lammerink Installatiegroep Set-Up ’65 to Eurosped after this season. The 22-year-old midfielder signs for two seasons with Eredivisionist Vroomshoop.
Sinnige joined Set-Up midway through this season, before playing at Coastal Carolina University in the United States for several years. “After my American adventure, I was happy to have had the opportunity at Set-Up to play in the Eredivisie in the Netherlands,” said Sinnige. “I’m really looking forward to taking the next step. I’ve heard a lot of good stories about the Eurosped team and I hope to grow more in this professional environment.
Coach Jeffrey Scharbaai is pleased with the acquisition, who is considered a powerful blocking and attacking player. “Ilse fits well into our plans for the upcoming season. With her international experience, she can also make an important contribution to the team on a personal level.
