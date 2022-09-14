EuroPride in Serbia is definitely canceled | Abroad

A few days before the pan-European meeting of the LGBTI community, the Serbian authorities finally put a stop to EuroPride. The organization of the event in Belgrade announced it on Tuesday on social networks.

“The police banned the march this year, handing the organizers the official message. Belgrade Pride will do everything legally to reverse this decision.

The Interior Ministry later confirmed that the parade due to take place on Saturday had been cancelled. A counter-demonstration is also prohibited. “Senseless clashes in the streets of Belgrade are endangering the safety of march participants and other civilians,” responsible minister Aleksandar Vulin said.

At the end of last month, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had already called for the suppression of Pride, in part because of tensions that have arisen with Kosovo, which separated in 2008 and where the Serbian minority fears losing their rights. It also foresaw energy and food supply problems.