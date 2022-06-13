Europe’s largest predatory dinosaur ‘discovered by British fossil hunter’

Artist’s portrait of the white rock giant spinosaur.

Scientists say on Thursday that the giant crocodile-faced dinosaur, discovered on the White Isle by one of Britain’s top fossil hunters, is the largest predator ever hunted in Europe.





Most of the bones of the bipedal spinosaurus were discovered by the late local collector Nick Chase, who dedicated his life to scouring the shores of an island off the south coast of England in search of dinosaur remains.

Researchers from the University of Southampton used some of the bones found to identify what is called “white rock spinosuride”, they said in a study published in the journal. Birje†

“It’s a large animal, 10 meters (33 feet) long and can be explored from certain dimensions, arguably the largest predatory dinosaur ever found in Europe,” said Ph.D. The student. who conducted the investigation.

Parker admitted it was good to have more bones, telling AFP that “the numbers don’t lie – it’s much bigger than the largest known model ever discovered in Europe”.

Thomas Richard Holts, a University of Maryland archaeologist who was not involved in the study, acknowledged that the new find “appears larger” than the single large fossil found in Portugal.

Matt Lamanna, a dinosaur archaeologist at the US Carnegie Museum of Natural History, hailed the lack of bones as “the best and most comprehensive study of the subject” but said the scales were difficult to compare .

For example, the oldest known dinosaur, like Spinosaurus, Spinosaurus, Tyrannosaurus Rex or Giganodosaurus, “but it’s not heavy”, he said – “The latter is very popular thanks to the new film ‘Jurassic World’ “.

The best-preserved bones of the Wight Rock Spinosaurid helped highlight its large size, including the back of the tail.

Why the elongated face?

White Rock Spinosaurid – Researchers hope to call it systematic new species– belongs to the early Cretaceous and is estimated to be around 125 million years old.

Parker said it was the youngest spinosaurus found in Britain, two or three million years younger than the known Baronix.

Spinosorites are named for their long heads. Their faces are more like those of a crocodile than the square skull of the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

A leading theory to illustrate this trait is that they hunted in water and on land.

“They’re like storks and herons, wandering around and catching fish on the surface,” Parker said.

A white rock spinosaurid was found in a coastal pond environment dinosaur fossils Often found.

“It helps paint a picture of what animals were experiencing at that time, which is a very poorly understood part of ancient English lore,” Parker added.

Nick Chase, known to scientists as “one of Britain’s most talented dinosaur hunters”, discovered most of the new spinosaurite bones.

The team have already identified two new species of spinosaurs on the Isle of Wight, including the serotonin inflorescence known as “Hell Heron”.

“This new animal confirms our previous argument that it was published last year – before spinozurite dinosaurs appeared in Western Europe and became widespread and widespread,” said co-author Darren Nysh. ‘study.

The Strange Ability of the Collector

Longtime researchers have paid tribute to Chase, who has always donated the bones he finds to museums.

“Most of these amazing fossils were discovered by Nick Chase, one of Britain’s most talented dinosaur hunters, who tragically died shortly before the government outbreak,” the co-author said. study, Jeremy Lockwood. Student at Studsmouth University.

Chase’s “uncanny ability to find bones” wasn’t the only thing influencing the discipline of professional archaeologists, Parker said.

The discovery “shows that collectors have a huge role to play in modern archeology and that their generosity advances science,” he added.

If there are fossil hunters out there looking to conquer where Chase left off, ancient seekers would welcome more white rock spinoza bones.

“We’re hoping a passerby will pick up a few coins and donate them,” Parker said.

