23 feb 2023 om 07:25Update: 34 minuten geleden

Scientists have found evidence in a cave in southern France that Homo sapiens in Europe used bows and arrows as early as 54,000 years ago. This is thousands of years earlier than previously believed.

The new discovery was made in Grotte Mandrin, a cave on the Rhone. Neanderthals and Homo sapiens lived there alternately.

The cave was first explored in 1990 and contains archaeological remains in soil layers over 80,000 years old. Small arrowheads were found in a 45,000-year-old layer.

The research was published Wednesday in the scientific journal Scientists progress. The results show that the use of bows and arrows in Europe occurred some 40,000 years earlier than previously thought.

Archery was already popular in Africa around 70,000 years ago. The oldest evidence of archery in Europe dates back no further than around 12,000 years ago.

Researchers shot counterfeit arrowheads

The researchers recreated the arrowheads and shot them with a replica bow. Other methods were ineffective because the arrowheads were too small and too light, says co-author Laure Metz of Aix-Marseille University. “We had to use that kind of propulsion,” Metz explains. “The only way to do it was with a bow. »