European stock markets showed a strong recovery on Wednesday after losses the previous day. Food delivery company Just Eat Takeaway caught the eye at the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. Thuisbezorgd’s parent company hiked prices by more than 15 percent after announcing a joint deal with online store group Amazon. Oil prices fell again, causing Shell to finish below the AEX index.

Just Eat Takeaway and Amazon have teamed up in the US. Amazon’s so-called Prime members receive an annual subscription to Just Eat Takeaway’s American subsidiary Groupe food delivery service. Amazon is also taking a 2 percent stake in the group. On a long-term basis, that interest may rise to 15 percent.

Just Eat Takeaway, which owns Thuisbezorgd.nl, also reiterated that it would continue to seriously consider a partial or full sale of Grubhub. Important stakeholders have been pushing for the sale of this area for some time.

Oil prices fell again after losing up to 10 percent on Tuesday. U.S. oil fell 2.5 percent to $96.98 a barrel. Brent oil fell 2.3 percent to $100.45, but was below $100 earlier in the day. Shell lost 1.5 percent and was last on the AEX. Elsewhere in Europe, stocks such as BP (minus 1.4 percent), Total Energies (minus 2.7 percent) and Eni (minus 1 percent) also fell.

The main index on the Beursplein 5 rose 1.9 percent to close at 656.71 points. Midcap rose 0.7 percent to 883.77 points. Stock markets in London, Frankfurt and Paris saw gains of up to 2 percent.

Adienne gained 9 percent. Fintech firm to provide payment services to Japanese clothing chain Uniqlo Chip majors ASMI and Besi rose 5.4 percent each. ASML rose 3.1 percent after the U.S. government wants the chipmaker to stop supplying its older-generation machines to Chinese companies.

Unilever gained 2.4 percent. Ice cream brand Ben & Jerry’s is suing its parent company over the sale of its Israeli arm by a food company.

In Paris, Electricite de France (EDF) rose 14.5 percent. France wants to nationalize energy company In Frankfurt, Uniber lost 2.9 percent. According to German media, the German government wants to take a 25 percent stake in the ailing energy company. Uniper faces major problems as Moscow blocks Russian gas supplies to Germany.

The euro was trading at $1.0170, down from $1.0245 a day earlier.