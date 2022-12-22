EU gives farmers more leeway

The European Commission is giving farmers more possibilities for state aid when companies relocate. This is clear from the extension of the state aid rules decided by the European Commission.

According to Minister Christianne van der Wal, this program offers room for the relocation of young farmers in particular who wish to continue their activity elsewhere. The government and the provinces can put the relocation program with the contractors on the table as an option in the various processes that are followed with the contractors, according to the ministry.

The relocation system does not include a professional ban, which is included in the national dismissal system. The Minister assumes that there will be no margin from Brussels to lift the professional ban on the severance pay scheme. Discussions on these arrangements are still ongoing in Brussels. It is expected that the terms of purchase will be clearer early next year, which can then be opened on April 1.

Room for customization

State aid rules extended last week do not cover nationwide termination arrangements. But they can provide customization opportunities for entrepreneurs who want to relocate and continue their business elsewhere. With the national severance scheme, it is not possible to acquire and continue a business elsewhere, due to the European professional ban. The severance scheme may, however, provide for compensation greater than the value of the business, up to 120%. This is also stated in the European rules.

Minister Christianne van der Wal said during the discussion of the agricultural budget in the House of Representatives that she was in talks with the European Commission about a relocation programme. This can be used as an alternative to the termination scheme with a restart ban.