The relationship between China and Europe will be determined by Beijing’s behavior, including what happens to Taiwan. EU foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell made the announcement in a remote speech at the G7 summit in Japan, Reuters news agency reported.

Borrell’s comments highlighted two central themes leading up to the three-day meeting: the need for a unified approach to China and concerns over Taiwan.

Growing power

Japan, the group’s only Asian member, is increasingly concerned about neighboring China’s growing power in the region and is focused on the possibility of military action against Taiwan. “Everything that happens in the Taiwan Strait means a lot to us,” Borrell said, stressing the need to work with China.

He describes China as a ‘partner, rival and legitimate rival’, and says which of these three relationships the EU approaches will be ‘determined by China’s behaviour’. A senior US State Department official said the ministers will discuss their “collaborative and integrated” approach to China at the meeting in Japan.

‘Chinese overreaction’

Beijing considers Taiwan a Chinese territory and is not afraid to use force to take over the democratically-ruled island. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said only the people of the island can decide their future.

Recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron highlight potential differences between Europe and the United States over China. In interviews following his visit to China this month, Macron warned against getting involved in a crisis over Taiwan driven by “American rhetoric and Chinese overreaction.”

That prompted a backlash, and European foreign policy officials on Friday urged Beijing not to use force against Taiwan.