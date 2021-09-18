In an effort to slow global warming, the European Union and the United States want to significantly reduce methane emissions. The EU and the US today presented a plan in which they promise to emit 30% less methane by 2030 than in 2020.

The greenhouse gas methane (CH4) is the second most important greenhouse gas after carbon dioxide (CO2) and is responsible for about a quarter of current global warming. It is mainly released during the production of oil and gas, but agriculture, animal husbandry (cows) and waste treatment are also major producers of methane. The intention to reduce methane emissions could have major consequences for these sectors, reported Reuters News Agency earlier.

Stop global warming

The contribution of methane to climate change is increasingly under the microscope. Greenhouse gas is seen as both a problem and a solution. The “lifespan” of methane is much shorter than that of CO2, which remains active for tens or even hundreds of years. But during this shorter period, gas contributes more to global warming than CO2. The advantage: Reducing methane emissions has a relatively rapid effect on the rate and extent of global warming.

This is not the only advantage according to US President Joe Biden. Commenting on the plan, Biden said the reduction in methane emissions would also benefit public health.