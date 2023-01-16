Eternal life? Science is making great strides

If you like in the movie mountaineer always wanted to have eternal life: science is doing its best. New tests on mice are very positive and there is a good chance that tests will also be carried out on humans. Should we want this? WANT editor Dennis Mons likes this.

It sounds so beautiful: eternal life. That as a vampire or Dorian Gray you have accumulated a lot of knowledge, ideas and abilities over the years. Good, but that also seems exhausting to me. So was the movie Infinity not very good, but I can well imagine that the constant reincarnation is very tiring. But hey, I digress.

The Science is of course occupied with this issue and, surprisingly, there are positive results.

Eternal life is first for mice, according to science

If you want to see a doctor right now to get your “eternal life” shot, you’re out of luck. The positive effects of so-called gene reprogramming only work in mice at the moment. This is mainly due to the fact that the tests are only carried out on mice. But that could change very soon.

The theory of this biotechnology has already been awarded the Nobel Prize in 2012. The Japanese biologist Shinya Yamanaka received the prestigious award.

The science behind his research is seemingly simple. Through gene reprogramming, individual cells are exposed to certain proteins that are active in the embryonic phase. This ensures that the “old cells” become young again. Think of it as a boost that ensures cells deteriorate much less quickly.

I’m a little myopic, but the question is quite complex at the molecular level. That’s why I recommend going through the report below.

That doesn’t change the fact that the mice tested now live seven percent longer than untreated mice thanks to these intriguing experiments.

Live longer than a test mouse

Rejuvenate Bio which deals with technology has one on this report mis. The results have yet to be reviewed due to a lack of documentation of which cells changed. However, the results are promising and human testing is certainly possible.

The mice that received the treatment were comparable to a 77-year-old human (about 124 weeks of age in mice). Treated mice lived an average of 9 weeks longer than control mice, representing a 7% increase in lifespan. The experience also produced an almost instantaneous effect.

Rejuvenate isn’t the only company concerned with a longer, even eternal life. There is something competition. It seems like a good thing for us.

The chances of us experiencing eternal life are practically nil. But living longer and healthier through genetic reprogramming is a wonderful outcome we can hope for in the short term. Even if it’s just to suppress stubborn genetic diseases or things like early-stage cancer.

Is a longer life desirable? Do you even want to live forever? Let us know in the comments.