telegram Appointed two new Headmasters: Kamran Ullah and Esther Wemers. It made paper announced on Thursday. As of June 1, both will succeed Paul Johnson, who has been editor-in-chief since 2015 and is now a correspondent in the US. Ullah will focus on the newspaper’s digital strategy, while Wemmers will take on key tasks. They both have before telegram Experience with these portfolios. The appointment of two principals is unusual.

Journalist Mark Koster has on Twitter The newspaper released an internal email from the editorial board, the elected representatives of the editors. Various sources confirm the authenticity of a letter written to the journalist’s magazine, Villamedia, in which “the appointment was made over the objections of the editorial board. Management has decided to ignore our advice. The editorial board writes that it intends to hold an “extraordinary general meeting” next Tuesday to discuss the course of events surrounding the appointment of two new principals.

Career advancement

Wemmers (48) has been renovating since 1997 telegram and publisher Mediahuis. In telegram You can read that he did this with a reporter, news chief and reporting department head. Since 2017, he has been responsible for the content of the newspaper and online sites. Wemmers: “The Dutch need a news brand that is relevant, reliable and deep more than ever. Our journalistic focus will be on producing sharp, revealing and high-quality news. straight and in the midst of society.”

Ullah (39) has been updating for ten years telegram, where he was chief video, news director and news editor. He joined the faculty in 2021. In those roles, he contributed to setting up audio and video editors, it said telegram yourself Ulla will shape the newspaper’s digital development, including the use of data in the editor’s office. Ullah wants to digitally ‘accelerate’ and engage the youth telegram bandage He studied public administration at Leiden University and was an active member of the VVD for some time.

That went well under Paul Johnson telegram. Just before he became headmaster, it took off AD telegram Van de Troon is the most widely read daily newspaper in the Netherlands. During Johnson’s tenure as editor-in-chief, digital subscriber numbers rebounded.