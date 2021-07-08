Establish and derogate from a zoning plan

The political space of the council is – roughly speaking – limited by:

supranational law (such as the Aarhus Convention);

higher order national law (such as the nature conservation law and provincial space regulations);

policy rules (see article 4:84 Awb);

general principles of good administration (such as the principles of confidence, equality and proportionality); and

an obvious obstacle of private law.

In this opinion, I focus on the phenomenon of “manifest impediment of private law”, following a departmental judgment of June 9, 2021 (ECLI: NL: RVS: 2021: 1214) concerning the redevelopment of a wooded area near The Hague Central Station. This decision not only shows how creative stakeholders can be when they advocate for their opposition to a zoning plan or a “permit of derogation”, but also how unlikely it is to invoke existence. an obvious obstacle of private law.

Obstacle

There is a private law obstacle if the implementation of a proposed project conflicts with civil law. This concerns, among other things, the rights of neighbors (such as the right to be protected from view by windows) and the right of servitude (for example, to access the land of others through a “passage”).

Sometimes a right emerges from a written document such as an agreement, notarial deed or other document. See, for example, ABRvS 9-6-2021, ECLI: NL: RVS: 2021: 1214, ground 12. In this decision it was discussed whether the “Act of Redemption” – an agreement of 1576 (!), between the representatives of the Hof van Holland and the Magistrate of The Hague and, on the other hand, the Stadtholder and the States of Holland – still hamper the cutting of trees in an area that the Municipality of The Hague wishes to redevelop in order to better connect the station center with other parts of the city.

A right can also arise by prescription, for example because the owner of a room has tolerated for decades that his neighbor takes a path to access his property.

“It is not for the administrative tribunal to rule necessarily on the existence or non-existence of private law.