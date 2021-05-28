And then the chosen opening date is also extra sensitive. Exactly 8 years ago, on May 28, 2013, the Gezi protests, named after Gezi Park, which borders Taksim Square, began.

These protests were initially against plans for building in the park, but the brutal police intervention resulted in a larger and more fierce protest against the government of then Prime Minister Erdogan.

Erdogan reiterated these protests in his opening speech this afternoon. According to him, these were directed against the arrival of the mosque. “Then we were faced with the Gezi incidents. The moment these terrorists faced us.”

Since then, the repression has increased so much that there is not much to demonstrate, says Nazar. “There are a lot of police around the square, and there are even permanent crush barriers, to prevent any attempts at protest.”

Even today it was still calm, Nazar noted. “It also has to do with the fact that protesting against a mosque is always sensitive, even with Erdogan’s opposition. They don’t want it to be seen as Islamophobia. Critics fear Erdogan is using a mosque. as a demonstration of power and that the people were not asked “if they want such a big mosque in this place”.

Conservative Turks are excited about the mosque’s arrival, precisely because it is such an iconic place in Istanbul. “Just as it is a special experience for Muslims to pray in Hagia Sophia, they will also have it in this mosque. It also means that there will be an additional attraction for tourists from Islamic countries.”

In a speech to regional leaders of his party, President Erdogan was also very happy that the construction was completed. “For years since I was a kid, they said it couldn’t be done. But God predestinated us to build it.”