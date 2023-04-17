At the CO2-neutral Café De Laat in Nieuwkuijk, five parties signed the Green Deal 2023-2027 on April 17: De Brabantse Ontwikkelings Maatschappij (BOM), Midpoint Brabant, Environment Agency Central and West Brabant (OMWB), Ondernemend Heusden and Waterschap Aa and Meuse. The Green Deal is an agreement between companies, non-profit organizations and the government to give space to sustainable initiatives.

The Green Deal lasts five years and starts on May 1, 2023. All companies located in the municipality of Heusden can participate. The municipality of Heusden is working on the sustainability task together with the business community. Often the knowledge and organizational strength needed to develop individual initiatives or to explore collective possibilities is often lacking. The Green Deal was developed in order to be able to carry out joint sustainability projects. The Green Deal describes the mutual roles and expectations of the different cooperation partners. The objectives and concrete projects are evaluated annually. All revisions are recorded in the implementation document.

Priority in 2023

< In 2023, the following projects will be given priority:

< State of play territorial approach energy transition greenhouse horticulture

< a local collective sustainable energy system within a group of companies

< the project 'the sun on the roof'

In addition to these priorities are ongoing actions. For example, personalized energy analyses, meetings on various topics related to sustainable development and members are kept informed of current legislation and regulations in the field of energy and sustainable development.

Entrepreneurial Heusden

Stichting Ondernemend Heusden is created partly for the implementation of the Green Deal. Ondernemend Heusden is a local collaboration between Stichting Parkmanagement Heusden (SPH), Platform Heusdens Bedrijven (HBP), Koninklijke Horeca Nederland Heusden (KHN), agricultural and horticultural organization De Langstraat (ZLTO) and the municipality of Heusden. This collaboration ensures the connection and strengthening between the different companies and authorities, the branches and the municipality. Together, the partners ensure more dynamism, activity and employment. This will give Heusden an even more pleasant business climate. The signing of this Green Deal is an example of the cooperation and a contribution to a more enterprising Heusden.

Start the day with news from your municipality with the free Newsletter. CLICK HERE and register. Head of local information.

< Look here for the calendar

< Also follow HeusdenNews via Facebook

< Did you know that we send more than 4500 newsletters every morning

< Did you know that we have over 10,000 visitors to our website every day

< Advertise on Heusden.Nieuws.nl send a to post