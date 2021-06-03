England under the spell of the cricket scandal: the international under the fire of racist and sexist tweets | sport

Robinson made headlines in every English newspaper on Thursday. On Wednesday, during the cricket match between England and New Zealand, old tweets from the England international suddenly resurfaced.

“I want it to be clear that I am neither racist nor sexist,” Robinson then read in a statement. “I deeply regret my actions and am ashamed to make such comments.”

“I don’t want what happened eight years ago to undermine the efforts of my teammates and England Cricket Association against racism. I was reckless and irresponsible and, whatever my state of mind back then my actions were unforgivable. Since that time I have matured as a person and deeply regret the tweets. Today should be about my efforts in the field and the pride in making my debut for England, but my thoughtless behavior in the past has affected that. “

The English Cricket Association has opened an investigation into the facts.