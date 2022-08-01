England footballers break into Wiegman’s proud press conference

The national coach realizes that expectations in England for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand are now even higher. “They will explode. But it’s not easy to win this European Championship and it won’t be next year. Countries like Germany, France and Spain are very, very strong. Sweden too. The best countries are growing, but countries below the peak like Belgium and Austria. It’s getting closer and closer, especially in Europe. Now is the time to celebrate and rest. And then we have to still qualify for the World Cup in September. It’s great to see what this tournament has done for our sport and for women in society, not just in England, but also in Europe and around the world. We have changed society.”