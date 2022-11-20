England footballers also take a knee at World Cup against racism
England footballers also start every World Cup game by taking a knee against racism. National coach Gareth Southgate, together with the players, decided to make this “powerful” statement in Qatar as well, after his side had already done so at the European Championships last year.
“We’ve discussed it and we think we should do it. That’s what we stand for as a team. That’s the biggest step,” Southgate told a press conference.
It has also been announced that England will start the World Cup on Monday without James Maddison and Kyle Walker. The Leicester City midfielder and the Manchester City defender are not yet fit enough to play due to injuries. The English will play against Iran on Monday at 2 p.m.
Maddison was the only one of the 26 players not on the field for practice on Sunday. The 25-year-old midfielder has also not trained with the group in recent days due to the knee injury he suffered in the last competitive match before the World Cup. Maddison played his only international game three years ago but has now been called up by Southgate due to his good season at Leicester.
Previously, injured England defenders Reece James and Ben Chilwell had to miss the World Cup. England will face the United States and Wales in the group stage.
