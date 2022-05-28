Endless lockdown: Shanghai is still locked down

The city is sticking to this strict policy because it fears further outbreaks. According to the Shanghai Municipality, a handful of new infections are being added every day. But this is still not enough to reopen residential complexes, shops and restaurants.

In practice, it is mostly the chiefs of the sub-districts who lock things up, explains Smid: “They are terrified of epidemics in their district. They are judged on that. So it is better that they do not take any risk and keep the case locked.”

Protests escalate

And this leads to great frustration among the inhabitants. Many small-scale protests take place in the city almost every day. Bloomberg news agency reported this week that employees of an Apple supplier who had been at the factory for two months clashed with security guards. The inhabitants are also making themselves heard individually: on social networks or via protest signs, they let them know that they are fed up with the situation.