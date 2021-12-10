

No Time to Die has shown that the box office is still alive and well (with a profit of $ 756 million at the global box office. But a similar film does not appear to succeed.

Box Office Pro today announced that The King’s Man does not appear to be making a strong box office debut. The film is heading for $ 10-15 million in the US, ending up at a total of between $ 35-55 million.

Painful performance

The two previous films of the Kingsmanthe franchise achieved much the same, with both reaching over $ 100 million at the U.S. box office. And worldwide, they were $ 414 million and $ 410 million. Great performance, but it looks like a previous movie The king’s man won’t be able to match that.

It’s hard to say why the film follows so poorly. But maybe that’s because the film has to compete with Spider-Man: No Way Home and The Matrix Resurrections. These are two films that target roughly the same demographic.

Incidentally, would be The king’s man could do even better on the Disney + streaming service. Apparently, the film will debut there 45 days after its theatrical release. Maybe the franchise will do very well there.