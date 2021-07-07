Emma Heesters “thinks about getting boobs”
In a video on Noosh Beauty’s YouTube channel, Anna Nooshin’s makeup line, Emma says she’s not sure about her cleavage. The 25-year-old, who is now 75C, would like to increase his cup size. “I’m thinking about maybe getting my breasts done,” she said honestly when asked if there was anything she would like to change about her.
“I really doubt it. I’ve done a lot of research already, but I think these scars are a shame. (…) My gallbladder and appendix came out, so I already have some scars. is why I think it would be a shame to have more scars. “
Emma also speaks candidly in the video about her relationship with footballer Wesley Hoedt. There may be more than fifteen hundred kilometers between them, but the singer is still madly in love. “I have had a lot of interview requests over the past year, because of course I suddenly became famous. But I said no to all of them, because I thought it was a shame to immediately accept this title, ”says Emma, referring to the term“ soccer woman ”.
“I just worked so hard to make a name for myself. I didn’t want to be known as ‘the girlfriend of’ right away. (…) But I was so in love with Wesley that I just wanted to shout it out. on the roofs .”