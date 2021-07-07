Emma Heesters “thinks about getting boobs”

In a video on Noosh Beauty’s YouTube channel, Anna Nooshin’s makeup line, Emma says she’s not sure about her cleavage. The 25-year-old, who is now 75C, would like to increase his cup size. “I’m thinking about maybe getting my breasts done,” she said honestly when asked if there was anything she would like to change about her.

“I really doubt it. I’ve done a lot of research already, but I think these scars are a shame. (…) My gallbladder and appendix came out, so I already have some scars. is why I think it would be a shame to have more scars. “