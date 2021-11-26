Emirati “martyr general” becomes Interpol’s new boss

Electric shocks, beatings and days of detention without food or drink. These are just a few of the allegations against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) security services. And they are led by Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi, who is now the new face of Interpol.

194 countries collaborate within the international police organization. But critics say key positions at Interpol are favored by authoritarian regimes, which would abuse the organization’s international signaling systems to hunt down opponents.

“Dozens of activists in exile are terrified of Al-Raisi’s presidency,” Khalid Ibrahim of the human rights organization Gulf Center for Human Rights told Lebanon. “People who violate human rights should not be rewarded in this way.”