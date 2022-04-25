Krueger has strengthened his corporate finance practice with Emily Tag, who has been appointed to the position of advisor.

With her arrival, Emily Doc joined a team of about 40 colleagues, with whom she has now been able to work for almost two months. And with great pleasure, Emily mentions. “I am very happy to see the enthusiasm of my colleagues. I want to work with them on the best solution for the customer.

In addition to corporate financial services, the Rotterdam-based office also provides advice in the areas of strategy, organization and restructuring. In addition, Krueger has practices that focus on interim management and management search.

“At Kruger, the interests of entrepreneurs come first, so a personal approach is common to our services,” says Emily.

Prior to starting in the Corporate Finance Office, Emily completed her education in Economics and Business Economics at Rodbout University and two postgraduate degrees at Tilburg University (Finance and Institutional Studies). She also studied semester in the United States.

While she was studying, she gained some work experience in the banking sector (including Assistant Account Manager at Rabobank) and in the SME domain.

When asked what qualities Emily brings to her new employer, Emily says she is “interested in analyzing financial data.” He adds: “I want to sink deeper into the numbers of a company.”

However, he points out that the dynamic and social aspects of an organization are “least important” when approaching and solving complex projects. “There’s always a story behind the figures: the story of an entrepreneur,” he explains.