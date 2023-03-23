Emily opens health bar in Breda: ‘You see them everywhere in Hong Kong and Sydney’

From Hong Kong to Australia: we see more and more healthy food bars these days. That was reason enough for Emily Tunderman (26) from Prinsenbeek to open her own healthy bar in Breda. “With my experiences abroad, I bring healthy and tasty products to our city.”

This new hotspot is called Emily’s Healthy Bar and is located on Nieuwe Ginnekenstraat. “My goal is to make it something really trendy and urban,” explains the young entrepreneur. “Eating healthy is important and I want to create a place where people can do it. You have a few places in Breda that offer healthy products, but not many. Also, it’s in a good location where lots of people drive by and drive by, so can easily take something to take with them on the way to the office or home.

Inspired from abroad

Emily lived in Hong Kong and found inspiration traveling through Australia and New Zealand. She noticed that they are much more concerned about healthy eating there than in the Netherlands. “On every street corner, you can find healthy stores with healthy products. I myself have done a lot of work on healthy eating in recent years and have become more and more immersed in it. Now I want to do more and share my knowledge and recipes with others,” says the Bredase.

After her stay in Hong Kong and her travels abroad, she returned to the Netherlands. “The building I drove past often became unoccupied. I then acted quickly and within weeks the building on Nieuwe Ginnekenstraat was mine,” says Emily.

At Emily’s Healthy Bar, you will soon be able to get various smoothies, such as the Passion Colada

The dishes

Thanks to Emily’s travels, the inhabitants of Breda will soon be able to taste dishes from abroad. “That’s how you can get the açaí bowl from me. It’s not very well known in the Netherlands yet, but in Australia it’s really trendy,” says Emily. is a smoothie bowl, made with frozen acai berry (a special berry from South America) I really like it and hope the people of Breda think so too.

You will also get a Sydney sandwich and a Hong Kong sandwich at Emily’s Healthy Bar. “These are all dishes from cities where I found inspiration for my bar. I also want to introduce you to the Breda sandwich, but I’m not going to say too much about that yet,” says Emily. “People from Breda can come and taste it for themselves. Additionally, Emily’s Healthy Bar will soon be known for its superfood juices and smoothies, with all of the produce we use fresh every week,” says Emily.

Opening

Residents of Breda who like healthy and delicious food will have to wait a little longer. Emily will open her own bar on Saturday April 29 at Ginnekenstraat 24C. “Inside we have around eighteen seats and there will also be a terrace where you can enjoy a delicious juice and healthy breakfast or lunch in the sun,” says Emily.

You can take a look behind the scenes at Emily’s Healthy Bar by @emilyshealthybar to follow on Instagram!