Spain, Japan or America? Many of us aspire to live abroad. Want to immigrate too? If you are outside the Netherlands for more than eight months in a year, you must deregister. But that’s not the only thing involved. A long process awaits you to realize your dream of emigration. Trust us: You have a lot to deal with!

Work

It is especially advisable to apply for a work permit in countries outside the EU. Check whether you can live abroad while working for your Dutch company. Do you still need a new job? Then resign and start looking for work early in your new job Home town. the mind: Notice period starts on 1st of next month. So, resign before one month.

House and Contents

You sell your house, Of course. But ask yourself what am I supposed to do with this matter? You can sell your products online like Marktplats, Facebook Marketplace or Vinted. Or you give it to a good cause. Don’t want to sell your stuff? Then there is a solution. According to the ScanMovers website, it is often possible to transport goods by road with a removal van within Europe. Would you like to move to another continent? Then air transport or shipping is the best option.

New passport

to be done: Apply for a new passport if your old passport is no longer valid. It is more convenient than arranging it after your settlement. Don’t do it: Your passport will expire if you have already emigrated or exchange your passport for one from your new country. This way you lose your Dutch nationality. You don’t want this to happen!

Documents

Ask for the required documents in advance. Many documents like extract are valid for three months only. After that you have to apply afresh.

Bank account

You can keep your bank account when you travel abroad. It is useful to authorize a trusted person like your mother or father to manage your bank account. It’s simple: if you need a new passport, you don’t have to go back to the Netherlands.

Medical insurance

You cannot cancel your health insurance if you want to deregister from the Netherlands. After deregistration, you no longer have to pay medical insurance. It is wise to cancel your insurance a few months before departure. For this you need to fill a form. Based on this, your health insurer will decide whether to cancel your insurance. Don’t forget to cancel other subscriptions like your phone subscription!

Tax authorities

Avoid penalties by getting your tax affairs right ok. Your deregistration determines whether you have to pay tax. Don’t pay tax if you deregister. Are you deregistered and not working in a new country? Sort your taxes in one country and make sure you pay taxes there. Register your new address with the Tax and Customs Administration to receive mail.

Legalize the diploma

This can be done at DUO in Groningen or Rotterdam. Then you go to a court or consular service center. According to DUO, they are finalizing the legalization. However, this only applies if you are traveling to a country that does not have an Apostille. An Apostille Country is a country that legalizes your documents with a stamp or sticker: Apostille. This provides proof that your signature on the document is authentic. Are you visiting an Apostille country? Then you have to go to court.

Pension

Where do you want to live and what are you going to do there? These factors play a role in how you plan your retirement. An example: you can build up a pension in your new country with your pension from the Netherlands. Your AOW will be reduced every year. Which country you move to is also important: you can’t get a pension in every country as you can in the Netherlands.

General Practitioner and Dentist

Before you leave, unsubscribe from your GP and dentist. It’s also helpful to request your medical file from your doctor so you can take it with you.

Car

The best thing you can do is say goodbye to your car forever. You can do this in different ways. Consider selling through a dealer, through Marktplats, or through a family member.

Inform about change of address

Best way to stop receiving mail from the Netherlands: Report your change of address. Also useful if you want to receive mail from the Netherlands.