The 54-year-old French-Moroccan actress Nadia Farès was embarrassed during a television program by a video clip dating from the end of the 1990s, which she had completely forgotten.

She was invited to a French television program on Sunday to talk about the series ‘Les Ombres rouges’, which will be broadcast from March 19, 2023, but was faced with a huge surprise. She discovers the images of a video clip entitled ‘Delicate pussy’ of the group Moos dating from 1999. We see her in a sensual nightgown. The 54-year-old actress, who couldn’t remember the clip, was a little embarrassed. “Are you sure it’s me? It’s my twin sister, when we shot ‘The Crimson Rivers’ it was the two of us! That’s why I don’t remember,” he said. she joked.

Nadia Farès was born in Marrakech to a Moroccan father and an Armenian mother. She began her film career in 1991, with the TV movie ‘L’exil’ then landed a role in Didier Van Cauwelaert’s comedy ‘Les Amis de ma femme’ in 1992. She is best known for her excellent performance as an actress in ‘The Crimson Rivers’ and ‘The ex-wife of my life’. After meeting American producer Steve Chasman, who would later become her husband, Nadia put her career on hold. “I moved to the States, found I was a very protective mother, and decided to be full time,” she says.

Since then, Nadia Farès has made her big comeback in the cinema in ‘Hold the line’, but also on the small screen in series such as ‘Marseille’, ‘The promise’ and ‘Luther’. Soon, she will play the main role in the series ‘Red Shadows’.