Elon Musk wants to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use it as rocket fuel

SpaceX rockets, including the new Falcon 9, use kerosene as fuel like all other space rockets. As with normal vehicles, CO2 is released during combustion. The emission of the substance and its increased concentration in the atmosphere is one of the main causes of climate change and global warming. It is not yet clear how he plans to convert carbon dioxide back into fuel for his rockets.

Musk recently announced the XPrize Carbon Removal program, freeing up $ 100 million (€ 87 million) for scientists and students who wish to research and develop methods to remove CO2 from the air and convert it to another substance. cleaner. .

The billionaire, founder of electric car brand Tesla and space company SpaceX, was voted Time Person of the Year yesterday. Time describes Musk as a “clown, genius, attention seeker, visionary, industrialist, and showman.”

His appointment not only elicited applause, but also strong criticism. Musk’s attitude to taxes and unions, in particular, has baffled critics. His net worth is estimated to be around $ 300 billion (€ 266 billion), making him the richest person on the planet, while research shows he paid just over 3% of taxes in recent years.

SpaceX is launching a program to extract CO2 from the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel. Please join if you are interested. – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2021