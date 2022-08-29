You’re unlikely to hear a butcher tell you to stop eating meat. He cuts himself with it. But you wouldn’t expect Tesla CEO Elon Musk to tell the world that the world still needs gas and oil. Musk made the groundbreaking announcement during an energy conference in Norway.

“We really need to use oil and gas in the short term.” Elon Musk said. “Otherwise, the entire civilization will collapse. One of the greatest challenges facing the world is the transition to a sustainable energy supply and a sustainable economy. All of these will take decades to accomplish.”

In this region in Europe, Musk is mainly looking at wind farms in the North Sea, combined with batteries that can store energy. ‘It will be a robust and sustainable way of providing energy in the winter.’

Self-driving cars by the end of the year?

This time, however, Elon’s focus is elsewhere. “There are two technologies I’m focusing on and I want to be ready by the end of the year. The first is to give us the Starship [van Musks bedsrijf SpaceX, red.] In orbit around the Earth and self-propelled the second Tesla. In the United States, self-driving should be rolled out across the country, and in Europe, depending on regulations.