Ella from Germany is looking for a warm home in or around Winschoten

Winschoten – In January, dozens of exchange students from all over the world will make their dream come true by immersing themselves in Dutch culture and customs for a while. Also Ella from Germany who will spend her dream year in Winschoten or the surrounding area. The Travel Active exchange organization is looking for an enthusiastic host family who can offer her a warm home until the summer vacation 2022.

Exchange in the Netherlands

Ella participates in Travel Active’s High School Holland exchange program. Travel Active’s High School Holland program offers foreign students the opportunity to truly be a part of Dutch culture by providing them with a home with a Dutch family and allowing them to attend high school here.

A cultural exchange is not just an adventure for foreign students. The host family also learns the culture and knowledge that a foreign student brings! Especially at a time when we can travel less, a cultural exchange program offers a unique opportunity to experience other cultures, traditions and languages.

Who is Ella?

Ella, 15, from Germany, is a social and athletic girl. Her favorite sport is hockey, she trains there three times a week. In addition, she and her family participate in many sporting activities such as golf and skiing. Ella has a dog, two cats and three horses at home, so she can take good care of the animals. The German student can’t wait to start her exchange and eat poffertjes for the first time! “The Netherlands is a real hockey country and my favorite sport, so the choice to which country I would go in exchange was made quickly! Get to know Ella better! Check out his profile on the Travel Active website.

Experiences

Ella follows a group of adventurers who have already broadened their horizons in the Netherlands. Like Clara from Brazil and Willa from the United States. They have now completed their high school year in Holland and have had a great time here. “I really enjoy my exchange in the Netherlands and that’s partly thanks to my host family. We do a lot of fun things together and I feel like part of their family, ”says Clara. American Willa says staying with a host family is a special and unique experience. “I live real Dutch life up close. From the kitchen to cozy Friday nights on the sofa. At the same time, my host family also learns a lot about my culture and customs. So it’s a real exchange.

Who offers Ella a comfortable home in the Netherlands?

Young or a little older, single or with a family with children? Anyone with the right intentions can be a host family in Travel Active’s eyes.

During the exchange, the host family and the student are supervised by a Local Coordinator. This supervisor is the backbone of the student and the host family. The local coordinator also helps to get acquainted with Dutch culture, for example by organizing local trips. Travel Active organizes events for students and host families, so that they can get to know each other and exchange experiences. Welcoming a foreign student is done on a voluntary basis. The host family provides board and lodging. The other costs are the responsibility of the student or Travel Active.

Have you become curious about Ella, the other international students and / or the High School Holland program? For more information, please contact the High School Holland team at [email protected], call 085 222 4810 or visit the website: www.travelactive.nl/high-school-holland.